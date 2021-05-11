Live

Watch CBSN Live

From 1988: Bill Geist and the art of curling

Missing the Winter Olympics? In this report originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" on January 11, 1988, correspondent Bill Geist travels to the frigid Iron Range of Northern Minnesota, where the sport of curling is a way of life.
