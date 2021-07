Frito-Lay workers picket in Kansas, demanding end to 84-hour work weeks Hundreds of Frito-Lay workers are walking picket lines in Topeka, Kansas, demanding an end to mandatory overtime and 84-hour weeks induced by an increased appetite for snack food nationwide during the pandemic. Many of the plant's 800-plus workers toil seven days a week and up to 12 hours a shift, getting only eight hours between the end of the work day and the new one.