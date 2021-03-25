Live

"Friends" cafe brought to life in New York

You and your friends can now get a cup of Joe at the real-life Central Perk. James Michael Tyler, who played "Gunther" on the hit NBC sitcom "Friends," attended the unveiling of the New York cafe inspired by the classic TV show.
