"Friendliness mutations" in dog DNA | 60 Minutes

“[Your dog] absolutely loves you. She has the genetic predisposition to wholeheartedly love you more than she probably can handle,” Princeton geneticist Bridgett VonHoldt, who discovered “friendliness mutations” in dog DNA, tells Anderson Cooper.
