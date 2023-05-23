Watch CBS News

Friend reveals pregnancy to pregnant bestie

Summer didn't initially understand what her best friend Ashleigh was trying to tell her when she gifted her a baby onesie. Once she realized she was saying she was pregnant too – and they are due 5 weeks apart – she was brought to tears.
