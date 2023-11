Frieda Hughes, poet and painter, details in memoir how saving a magpie changed her life In her new memoir, writer and artist Frieda Hughes, daughter of poets Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes, chronicles how rescuing a magpie named George ultimately helped save herself. CBS News' Anthony Mason visits Hughes' home in Wales to talk about the book, "George: A Magpie Memoir," her art and how she finally created the home she always longed for.