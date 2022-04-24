Watch CBS News

French President Emmanuel Macron wins reelection

French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term in a runoff election against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. But she called the result a win for her nationalist ideaology -- and its supporters. Elaine Cobbe has more on the results.
