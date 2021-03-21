Live

Watch CBSN Live

French faux pas: New trains too wide for stations

France's national railroad spent $20 billion on new trains, but they're too big for many of the country's train stations. Elizabeth Palmer reports on the big mistake for one of the world's most advanced railways.
