Freetown Mayor appoints Africa’s first Chief Heat Officer to help raise awareness about extreme heat and implement solutions The mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone announced the appointment of Africa’s first Chief Heat Officer as part of an initiative to not only raise awareness of the health and economic impacts of extreme heat, but also to help find sustainable solutions. Freetown’s Chief Heat Officer Eugenia Kargbo and Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Arst-Rock Resilience Center, which is behind the project, join “CBSN AM” to discuss.