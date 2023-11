Freed hostage Abigail Mor Edan's aunt says she doesn't know if 4-year-old knows parents were killed Abigail Mor Edan, a 4-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, was among the hostages freed by Hamas. Both of her parents were killed by the militants, but her aunt tells CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams the family is overjoyed to have her back and is now "surrounding her with love and care," as they keep their fingers crossed for the release of the remaining hostages.