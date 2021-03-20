Live

Free-range chickens for rent

Tired of those boring supermarket eggs in polystyrene cartons? Now you can enjoy fresh, delicious organic eggs from free-range chickens as local as your own backyard. Bill Geist meets the owners of the Rent-a-Coop chicken business in Potomac, Md.
