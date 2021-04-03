Live

Watch CBSN Live

Freddie Gray family shocked by protester violence

The family of Freddie Gray is in shock after seeing the violent protests in Baltimore says Mary Koch, Freddie Gray family attorney. Koch spoke to CBSN's Elaine Quijano Monday night as the Maryland Governor declared a state of emergency for the city.
