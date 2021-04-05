Live

Watch CBSN Live

Freddie Gray autopsy results leaked

The Baltimore Sun has obtained a copy of the autopsy report for Freddie Gray, who died a week after a rough arrest by Baltimore police. As CBSN's Contessa Brewer reports, the medical examiner found Gray suffered a "high-energy injury."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.