Frat brothers face murder charges in 2013 Baruch hazing death Five members of Pi Delta Psi face murder charges in the alleged hazing death of fraternity pledge Chun "Michael" Deng. A Pennsylvania grand jury indicted the students from Baruch College in Manhattan. Thirty-two other members of the frat are accused of a cover-up. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.