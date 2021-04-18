Frank Luntz on Trump vet controversy, voter anger, third party run Donald Trump boasted about raising $6 million in January for veterans. But ever since, the specifics have been hard to pin down. CBS News has confirmed that veterans' groups received just over $2 million, but does not know exactly how much he raised and where it all went. But CBS News contributor and Republican strategist Frank Luntz said the controversy is unlikely to have a negative impact on Trump's campaign. He joins "CBS This Morning" to explain why this is a "single day story" for Trump, the power of the "none of the above" voters who dislike both Trump and Hillary Clinton and the possibility of a third-party ticket.