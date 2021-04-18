Live

France on high alert for soccer tourney

Security is high as the European soccer championship kicks off Friday. For Europeans it's as if the super bowl and world series were played every night for a month. Two and a half million visitiors are expected, reports Elizabeth Palmer in Paris.
