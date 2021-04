Fragile Syria truce brings hope, for some The temporary ceasefire in Syria appears largely to be in place, but the U.N. says thousands of Syrians may have died from starvation in besieged towns and cities. Now in its third day, the partial truce does not include ISIS or the al Qaeda-linked group, Nusra Front. Elizabeth Palmer reports from the Syrian city of Homs, where residents hope the halt in fighting will bring a lasting peace.