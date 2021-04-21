Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fox settles Gretchen Carlson lawsuit

The parent company of Fox News, 21st Century Fox, has settled a lawsuit with former TV anchor Gretchen Carlson. The company also agreed to pay $20 million over sexual harassment claims. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.