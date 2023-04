Fox News to pay $787.5 million, avoids trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit Fox News will pay $787.5 million, less than half of what they were originally being sued for, to end Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit. The money saves the network from seeing some of its best-known anchors and executives on the stand. Dominion accused Fox News of knowingly spreading lies about its voting machines after the 2020 election. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane has more.