Fox News cuts ties with Bill O'Reilly

Fox News Channel fired Bill O'Reilly, its most popular anchor. Amid new allegations of sexual harassment, the network chose to end O'Reilly' 20-year run and his top rated show, "The O'Reilly Factor." Anna Werner reports.
