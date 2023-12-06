Las Vegas Shooting
Warming Arctic
Taylor Swift
GOP Debate
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Four highlights from the fourth Republican presidential debate
3 killed in shooting at UNLV, suspect dead, police say
Army prosecutor fired over 2013 email questioning sexual assault claims
Kevin McCarthy announces he will retire at the end of December
Attacks in 2 Texas cities leave 6 dead, 2 officers wounded; suspect held
Sean "Diddy" Combs denies accusations after new gang rape lawsuit
Colorado Supreme Court weighs challenge to Trump's ballot eligibility
6 Republicans who falsely certified that Trump won Nevada in 2020 indicted
Air Force grounds entire Osprey fleet after Japan crash which killed 8
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Watch CBS News
Fourth Republican presidential primary debate highlights
Four Republican presidential candidates faced off at the fourth GOP debate Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett anchors a special edition of "America Decides."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On