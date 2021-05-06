Fourth Green Beret killed in Niger ambush

Live

The body of a fourth U.S. servicemember was recovered Friday in the African nation of Niger. The soldier's name was not released. American troops were ambushed Wednesday while patrolling with local forces; al Qaeda is suspected.
