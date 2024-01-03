Watch CBS News

Four U.S.-Mexico border crossings set to reopen

House Speaker Mike Johnson and a group of Republican lawmakers will visit the southern border Wednesday, the day before the U.S. is set to reopen four border crossings. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has more.
