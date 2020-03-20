Senators sold off stocks before market spiral... Four U.S. senators reportedly sold stocks before the coronavirus sent markets plunging. Republican Senator Richard Burr sold up to roughly $1.7 million in mid-February, days after penning an op-ed assuring Americans that the U.S. was prepared to handle the disease. No charges have been filed and there is no evidence any of the four senators had insider information. Nancy Cordes reveals who the other Senators are and breaks down the details surrounding the accusations.