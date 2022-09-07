Watch CBS News

Four people killed in California wildfires

Ongoing drought and record high temperatures are fueling deadly fires in California. Jon Heggie, battalion chief for Cal Fire, joins CBS News’ Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano with the latest on the wildfires and efforts to fight them.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.