Four months after disaster, SpaceX readies launch In September a devastating explosion at Cape Canaveral, Florida, destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket, its multi-million-dollar payload and the launch pad it was sitting on. That grounded the commercial space company, SpaceX. But now the countdown is underway for the first launch since the disaster. Popular Science senior editor Sophie Bushwick joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the explosion's cause and SpaceX's recovery.