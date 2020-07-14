Formerly homeless 9-year-old chess prodigy shares inspirational story in new book A 9-year-old chess prodigy hopes the pandemic doesn't derail his dream of becoming the world's youngest grandmaster. A year after winning New York state's chess championship, Tani Adewumi and his family have gone from refugees living in a New York City homeless shelter to setting up a foundation to help others. They are sharing their story in a new book. Vladimir Duthiers met up with this remarkable young man in Central Park.