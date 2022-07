Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify before January 6 committee The House January 6 committee will hear testimony Friday from former White house counsel Pat Cipollone. Lawmakers subpoenaed him last week after bombshell testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss that plus plans for the committee's next public hearing July 12.