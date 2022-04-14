Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from voter rolls in North Carolina as officials in the state investigate allegations he committed voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections. CBS News' Tanya Rivero chats with CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns about the investigation and it what this means for both Meadows and the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.