Former VP Pence speaking tour fuels rumors of a 2024 presidential run Former Vice President Mike Pence is speaking Tuesday night at the University of Virginia as speculation grows about a potential 2024 presidential run. His speech is titled "How to save America from the woke left" and will focus on his "freedom agenda" for the Republican Party. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" ahead of the speech to discuss the significance of his visit to Charlottesville, Virginia.