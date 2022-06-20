Former Vice President Mike Pence distances himself from Jan. 6 riots Former Vice President Mike Pence has not yet addressed last week's public hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Former President Donald Trump slammed his vice president over the weekend for certifying the 2020 election results. CBS News' congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on this week's hearings and CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green for more on the divide over the Jan. 6 riots in the Republican Party.