Local Matters: Mike Pence and other GOP heavyweights to address evangelicals in Iowa Despite the sustained popularity of former President Donald Trump in the GOP, other would-be 2024 Republican presidential contenders are heading to Iowa to address conservative voters. The Des Moines Register's chief political reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel has more on who will be headlining the Family Leadership Summit on Friday, and Democrats' chances of picking up any Republican-held seats in Iowa in 2022.