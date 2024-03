Former Vice President Mike Pence calls Trump's Jan. 6 hostage rhetoric "unacceptable" Former Vice President Mike Pence, who repeated that he won't be endorsing former President Donald Trump, tells "Face the Nation" that Trump calling people arrested in connection to Jan. 6 as "hostages" is "unacceptable." "I think it's very unfortunate at a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza," Pence said.