Former U.S. gymnast Jessica Howard on watchdog report slamming FBI mishandling of Nassar abuse case A scathing report released Wednesday by the Justice Department blames the FBI for failing to investigate and stop Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor who sexually assaulted at least 250 women and girls. Former Team USA gymnast and three-time national champion Jessica Howard joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her thoughts on the report after first sharing her story of abuse by Nassar with CBS's 60 Minutes more than four years ago.