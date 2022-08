Former U.S. diplomat on Ayman al-Zawahiri's death, U.S.-Taliban relations Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the key players behind the 9/11 terror attacks, was killed over the weekend during a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. CBS News' David Begnaud and Debra Alfarone speak with James Jeffrey, a former U.S. ambassador to Iraq and Turkey and the chair of the Wilson Center's Middle East Program, about the global implications of this attack.