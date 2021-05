Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on the U.S.-Russia relationship Russia says it is withdrawing its troops from an area near the Ukrainian border following weeks of heightened tensions. Later this week, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to Ukraine to reaffirm the relationship between the two countries. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor joins CBSN to discuss why Ukraine is so important to Russia, and why the U.S. wants to see peace preserved in Ukraine.