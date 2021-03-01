Former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Biden's actions after Khashoggi report's release The White House is defending growing criticism over President Biden's decision not to take a more forceful stance against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after a U.S. intelligence report revealed the extent of the future king's involvement in the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. The U.S. is issuing direct sanctions on more than 75 Saudi citizens, but the crown prince is not one of them. Jim Smith, who served as U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2009 to 2013, joined CBSN to discuss.