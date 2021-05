Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Antonio Garza on immigration, economic issues Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Friday with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the two countries seek solutions to the wave of immigrants coming from Central and South America. Antonio Garza, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico during President George W. Bush's administration, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what he sees as the solutions to migration and economic issues.