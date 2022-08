Former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to fraud, agrees to testify Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to 15 felony fraud counts in a New York City courtroom Thursday. He was sentenced to 5 months in jail and must repay nearly $2 million and testify in the company's upcoming trial. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green talk with CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe about the breaking news.