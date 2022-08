Significance of Allen Weisselberg's guilty plea in Trump Organization tax fraud case Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, has pleaded guilty to 15 federal counts of fraud and tax evasion. As part of the plea deal he will serve a 5-month sentence, pay $2 million, and be compelled to testify against the company in a trial later this year. CBS News legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe breaks down his plea and what it could mean for the company.