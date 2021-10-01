Live

Watch CBSN Live

Former Trump official speaks on January 6 riots

A government whistleblower tells CBS News he was ordered to alter his intelligence gathering process to match the claims former President Trump was making in public. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.