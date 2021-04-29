Former Trump associates volunteer to appear before House Intel Committee Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has volunteered to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in their investigation into President's Trump alleged ties to Russia. Former aides Carter Page and Roger Stone have also agree to face the committee. Meanwhile, intelligence committee chair Devin Nunes and ranking member Adam Schiff have accused each other of interfering with the investigation. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues has the latest.