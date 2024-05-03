Former Trump aide Hope Hicks delivers riveting testimony in "hush money" trial Hope Hicks, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump when he was in the White House, took the stand Friday to deliver emotional testimony in his Manhattan criminal trial. She described the chaos inside the campaign following the revelation of the "Access Hollywood" video that emerged weeks before the election. She also testified that in 2018, Trump spoke with her about his then-attorney Michael Cohen making payments to Stormy Daniels "to protect him from a false allegation." Robert Costa has details.