Former "Survivor" producer convicted in wife's murder Former "Survivor" producer Bruce Beresford-Redman faces 12 years in prison. He was convicted on Thursday of killing his wife, Monica Burgos, during a family vacation in Cancun. Last fall, he sat down with "48 Hours" and provided CBS News with a rare video diary documenting his time behind bars. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.