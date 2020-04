Former surgeon general Vivek Murthy on reopening the economy Dr. Vivek Murthy fought Ebola and Zika as the 19th surgeon general during the Obama administration. Now, he's talking to presidential candidate Joe Biden and local leaders about how to tackle the coronavirus. Murthy joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the risk of reopening the economy too quickly, as well as his new book, "Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World."