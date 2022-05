Former student arrested in 2005 cold case of Georgia teacher A 30-year-old teacher and former beauty queen, Tara Grinstead, vanished in October 2005. Now, 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke has been charged with her murder. Manuel Bojorquez reports on how investigators cracked the case. [Editor's note: On May 21, 2022, Ryan Duke was acquitted of murder in Tara Grinstead's 2005 death. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for hiding Grinstead's body.]