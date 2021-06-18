Former RNC spokesman Doug Heye on current state of the Republican party Former President Donald Trump's influence in the Republican party remains strong, nearly five months since he left the White House. Now, several GOP lawmakers are calling for election audits in states that Trump won in 2020, in response to unfounded claims of election fraud. Doug Heye, the former communications director for the Republican National Committee, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with his thoughts on the current state of the GOP, and his outlook on the party's future.