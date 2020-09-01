Former Rep. Trey Gowdy on Trump's Kenosha visit and his new book, "Doesn't Hurt to Ask" Former Republican South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy joins "CBS This Morning" with his new book "Doesn't Hurt to Ask: Using the Power of Questions to Communicate, Connect, and Persuade." Gowdy uses his experience in the courtroom and Congress to teach effective ways to ask questions in order to persuade and promote unity despite one's beliefs. He also reacts to President Trump's planned visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the unrest gripping the country.