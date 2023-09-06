Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced to 22 years in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot The former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday, the longest prison sentence yet related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio wasn't present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but prosecutors described him as the "primary organizer" of the conspiracy for which he and three of his co-defendants were convicted of seditious conspiracy. Scott MacFarlane reports from Washington, D.C.