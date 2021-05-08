Former prosecutor calls USAFA chief's sex assault investigation response a "huge failure" In our six-month investigation into sexual assaults in the Air Force Academy, more than a dozen current and former cadets told us they were retaliated against by peers and military leadership for reporting the assaults. Retired Col. Don Christensen, who served as chief prosecutor for the U.S. Air Force from 2010 to 2014, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why Air Force Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria needs to do more to hold offenders accountable. Christensen is now president of Protect Our Defenders, an organization dedicated to ending rape and sexual assault in the military.